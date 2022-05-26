Punjab Officially Notifies Summer Vacations

The government of Punjab has announced summer vacations in all private and public schools from 1 June 2022 to 31 July 2022.

In the notification issued by the Department of Education, all educational institutions were notified regarding the vacations. Moreover, the department instructed schools to distribute homework and books to students for summer vacations.

ALSO READ SBP Reserves Decline by $75 Million

In addition, the department notified the private schools to reduce the timings of schools till 11:00 am to avoid the heatwave until the start of vacations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government had earlier finalized the summer vacations schedule after a meeting of all education ministers.

ALSO READ Govt Suddenly Increases Petrol Prices by Rs. 30

There were concerns that the vacations might get delayed due to the postponement of some exams in parts of Punjab, especially Lahore and Rawalpindi, however, the education department has stuck to the original schedule.