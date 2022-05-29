Saad Baig Smashes Fastest-ever Double Hundred in PCB U19 Cricket 

Karachi’s Saad Baig made his way into the record books by slamming the fastest-ever double hundred in Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) U19 cricket.

The Karachi-born youngster smashed bowlers to all parts of the ground on his way to an innings of 251 not out against Sanghar in the ongoing City Cricket Association U19 Tournament.

Saad, who is representing Karachi Zone 3 in the tournament, smashed 32 fours and 6 sixes during his innings that came off just 161 balls.

The youngster who is yet to turn sixteen has also represented Sindh U16s and Karachi U13s.

According to PCB, the 50-over tournament is designed to provide teenage cricketers with an opportunity to impress selectors ahead of the divisional tournament and PCB U19 three-day and one-day tournaments. The top performers in the tournament will also get a chance to get selected for the inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League.