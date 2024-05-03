Sindh is Launching Premium Number Plates

The Sindh provincial cabinet has approved the introduction of gold, silver, and platinum number plates for vehicles on Thursday.

The proposal for premium number plates, spearheaded by Excise and Taxation Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, garnered attention for its potential to bolster revenue and provide motorists with personalized options. Minister Memon delineated that currently, the department offered three categories of number plates: commercial, non-commercial, and motorcycle.

ALSO READ Cambridge Launches Investigation into Alleged AS Level Paper Leak

Highlighting the revenue potential, Minister Memon disclosed that in the fiscal year 2021-22, the issuance of choice numbers accrued a substantial sum of Rs44 million. He projected that if even 10 percent of the motoring populace opted for personalized choice numbers, it could yield an annual revenue ranging from Rs2 to Rs3 billion.

Elaborating on the distinctive attributes of premium number plates, Minister Memon outlined features such as personalized property, inheritability, transferability between vehicles, CNIC-based registration, and customizable color shades for platinum numbers, among others. The premium plates are categorized into Platinum, Gold, and Silver, with varying maximum character limits and base prices.

The Platinum category, with a maximum of three characters, commands a base price of Rs2 million, while Gold plates, accommodating up to five characters, are priced at Rs1 million. Silver plates, allowing a maximum of seven characters, come at a base price of Rs50,000.

The cabinet’s approval encompassed the adoption of auctioning mechanisms for premium number plates, drawing inspiration from international precedents set by cities like Dubai. Moreover, the proposal included bundle offers, featuring up to 30 percent discounts tailored for families and corporate entities.