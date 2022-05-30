Arslan Ash Wins Big in Two Different Games in a Single Tournament

Pakistani esports champion Arslan Ash has just added another major win under his belt at the Combo Breaker 2022 fighting game tournament. This time, the pro player not only scored big in Tekken 7 but also in King of Fighters 15 (KOF 15) at the same event.

I’m just soooo happy, Alhamdulillah for everything! pic.twitter.com/panbnTYopB — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) May 30, 2022

Ash was number one at the Tekken 7 tournament and he secured the third position in KOF 15. He played his iconic Zafina in the Tekken 7 grand finale against DUSG’s Gen, who played Shaheen and Fahkumram. The Pakistani champ did not give Gen a single victory in the final set, taking away a 3-0 win.

Other players in the top 5 were RB’s Anakin, BIG’s Sephiblack, and Disrupt’s Shadow20z.

You can watch the grand finale in the video below.

As for KOF 15, Arslan Ash made it to the top 3 playing Athena, King, and Elisabeth. Other players in the top 5 were Tamago, Pako, Reynald, and Wero Asamiya. Ash was beaten by Tamago in the losers’ final bracket in a close 2-3 set.