Education Minister Prioritizes Issues of Pakistani Students Enrolled in China

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has put top priority on resolving the issue of Pakistani students who are enrolled in Chinese institutes.

Under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer Hussain, several meetings have taken place between the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Higher Education Commission (HEC), and Aviation Division with the Cultural Counselor in the Chinese Embassy to start the return of Pakistani students to China.

ALSO READ Govt Takes U-Turn on Plans to Cut Higher Education Budget After Strong Backlash

A meeting in continuation of these efforts to resolve the issue of Pakistani students studying in China was held on 13 May 2022 under the chairmanship of Rana Tanveer. In the meeting, it was decided that the process of returning Pakistani students will start immediately in coordination with the Chinese government. An initial list of approximately 161 students was provided by HEC who will be returning to China to continue their education.

The Minister directed that a special chartered flight shall be arranged to ensure the return of the Pakistani students to China. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was directed to ensure the facilitation of Pakistani students for their visas.

Cultural Counselor at the Chinese Embassy, Zhang Heqing, informed that 96 visas have been issued and reiterated that the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad shall assist in providing permission by the Chinese government for a chartered flight. It was decided that the relevant Chinese authorities will be requested a two-way operating special flight so that students in China can also be facilitated in coming back to Pakistan.

ALSO READ Health Ministry Declares High Alert Against Possible Monkeypox Outbreak

Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the issues of Pakistani students are of utmost importance and reiterated his resolve to ensure that the concerns of the Pakistani students will be addressed on a priority basis.

He directed the forum to ensure speedy execution so that the loss of education of Pakistani students can be minimized on an emergency basis. Federal Minister also thanked the Chinese government for the support and called Pakistan and China iron brothers. He said that such cultural exchange would lead to enhanced bilateral relationships and trade.