Meta Allegedly Stole VR Technology for its Metaverse

Facebook’s parent company Meta has been sued for stealing virtual reality (VR) technology from a smaller company called Immersion.

It claims that the former’s virtual reality (VR) headset infringes seven patents from Immersion.

Meta Quest 2, the company’s newest VR headset that dominates the market copies Immersion’s haptic technology. The complaint against Meta was filed on Thursday in a federal court in Waco, Texas.

For those unaware, haptics in video games allows game controllers to experience vibrations that mimic real-life forces, such as getting hit in a video game. Meta seeks to deploy this technology in metaverse gaming.

Immersion Corporation, an American company that works on touch feedback technology, is seeking unspecified damages as well as a court order to block Meta’s use of the infringing technology. That is, of course, if Immersion is successfully able to prove the infringement in court.

Immersion Corporation is known for taking on some of the largest companies in licensing disputes.

Meta’s representatives have not immediately responded to a request for comment outside regular business hours thus far. There have been no updates on the court case as of yet.