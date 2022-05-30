Punjab School Teachers to Undergo Long Training During Summer Vacations

The Punjab government has announced to hold a 45-day training program for school teachers in all districts of the province. The training will commence on 30th May, Monday, and end on 14th June, Thursday.

According to details, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), the Punjab government’s apex institution for in-service and pre-service training of public school teachers, will conduct the training.

ALSO READ Israeli President Confirms Meeting Delegation of Pakistani Expats

In an official notification, DG QAED directed Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all District Education Authorities (DEAs) and District QAED Heads to ensure the participation of all school teachers of their respective districts.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government had also announced to hold an 8-day training program for IT and CS school teachers in all districts of the province. The training will be held from 30th May, Monday, and end on 6th June, Monday.

ALSO READ Inam Butt Clinches Bronze at Beach Wrestling World Series in Turkey

Meanwhile, summer vacations in all public and private schools and colleges in Punjab are set to commence this week.

The educational institutes in the province will remain closed from 1 June, Wednesday, to 31 July, Sunday. The academic process in the province will resume on 1 August, Monday.