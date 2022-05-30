Stars in the Making as Pakistan Women’s Team Finds Hope in Tuba and Ayesha

Pakistan women’s team was heavily criticized for poor performance in the recent Women’s World Cup 2022 with many claiming that the side has lost its spark. However, once the unexciting outfit of team Pakistan is all of a sudden enthused with energy as the new stars shine bright.

Young leg-spinner Tuba Hassan and the power-hitter Ayesha Naseem are in the limelight as Pakistan completed a 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ Saad Baig Smashes Fastest-ever Double Hundred in PCB U19 Cricket

Tuba Hassan

Young bowling sensation, Tuba Hassan has announced her arrival on the international stage with a bang. Making her debut in the home series against Sri Lanka, 21-year-old leg-spinner claimed her first international wicket on only the second delivery of her career as Anushka Sanjeewani sliced it away, into the hands of Iram Javed.

Tuba went on to outfox Sri Lankan batters as she cleaned the middle order. In her 4 overs, Tuba bagged incredible figures of 3 wickets for only 8 runs, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve the feat on debut. She was the most impactful bowler of the match with a brilliant economy of 2.00. Pakistan won the match comfortably only to complete the dream debut for Tuba Hassan as she took home her first player of the match award.

𝟒-𝟏-𝟖-𝟑 Best bowling figures on debut for Pakistan Women in T20Is! 🙌 An incredible spell by Tuba Hassan 💫 🐦 @TheRealPCB_Live

Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/ZY1fdGNHJ6

#⃣ #BackOurGirls | #PAKWvSLW pic.twitter.com/V9G0pTBSyk — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 24, 2022

In the second match of the series, Tuba was as effective as she was in the first encounter. She took the key wicket of Sri Lankan opener, Hasini Perera, and bowled 4 overs conceding only 13 runs at the rate of 3.25 as she was once again the most economical bowler.

The third match saw Tuba playing with the flight and spin as she experimented with her variations. Initially getting hit for 14 runs in 2 overs, Tuba made a strong comeback in the 3rd over catching Nilakshi de Silva in front of the stumps in her failed attempt to sweep the ball.

Tuba Hassan springs into action now 😎 A wonderful loopy delivery to deceive the batter 🕸️ 🐦 @TheRealPCB_Live

Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/0OkVlkHKcs

#⃣ #PAKWvSLW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/IMM7aZPRuo — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) May 28, 2022

With a tally of five wickets in three matches and some economical overs, Tuba Hassan was named player of the series as Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka in Karachi.

Future Potential

Tuba Hassan has emerged as a positive aspect for the Pakistan side which once seemed to lack young energy. Leading into the Commonwealth Games, she has attracted the much-needed interest from fans towards Pakistan women’s team.

Tuba Hassan seems promising with her guile and variations with line and length. She also tends to deceive the batter by playing with flight. Hence, she is the exciting new talent Pakistan had been looking for in the art of leg-spin bowling.

In an interview, Tuba Hassan revealed, “I waited for 7-8 years to play and perform for my country.” It is safe to say that Pakistan too waited for her to come and fill the void for as many years if not more.

Ayesha Naseem

Although Ayesha Naseem made her debut in 2020, it was in the second T2oI against Sri Lanka that she made her mark. Smacking an epic shot for a sixer off the back foot, Ayesha not only turned heads but also the game.

The 17-year-old formed a formidable partnership with Bismah Maroof who took the back seat as the young power-hitter wreaked havoc on Lankan bowlers. Chasing the target of 102, their partnership provided 70 runs off 58 balls out of which Ayesha smashed 45 off 31.

Displaying power and aggression, Ayesha Naseem proved that she is the game-changing power-hitter, Pakistan has been looking for.

Future Potential

Only 17-year-old, Ayesha Naseem is bound to be a future star. Her physical strength and the variety of shots are being termed impressive and she is the positive aspect Pakistan will surely invest in.

With more opportunities to play and polish her skills, Ayesha can develop into the power-hitter Pakistan desperately needs at the moment. She may also be the exciting aspect of the batting outfit that pulls the crowd eager to see fire and flare, generating fans’ interest in the Pakistan side.

Hence, both Tuba Hassan and Ayesha Naseem are a breath of fresh air for the stale-looking side of Pakistan and are bound to shine bright in their respective fields if utilized properly.