Utility Stores Corporation Resolves Glitch That Disturbed Its Operations Today

A technical glitch at some of Utility Stores Corporation’s (USC) stores today caused a problem for customers which has been resolved immediately.

According to USC Spokesperson, customers at some utility stores faced some technical difficulties in sending and receiving the one-time password. This problem was caused by a technical fault in the cellular company’s network which has been immediately resolved.

According to the Spokesperson, now the service is being provided to the customers as usual at all the stores across Pakistan. USC apologizes to customers for the inconvenience caused by this fault. The management of Utility Stores Corporation is always striving to provide the best services to the public.