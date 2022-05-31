Faysal Funds Launches Mobile Application for a Seamless Investing Experience

Faysal Funds, a subsidiary of Faysal Bank Limited, has launched its mobile application.

The app is easy to use and designed with the aim to strengthen financial freedom and create a seamless investing experience for existing and potential mutual fund investors.

This mobile app is yet another initiative of Faysal Funds with a view to empower investors to access and easily manage their investments on the go in a simpler and more convenient way.

With an enhanced user experience and modern interface, Faysal Funds mobile app enables you to view its product offerings, perform transactions (investment, redemption, and conversion), view profile information, monitor the investment dashboard, check the latest NAV, and do more from anywhere, at any time.​

During the launch of the app, Khaldoon Bin Latif, Chief Executive Officer at Faysal Funds, shared his views, saying, “Our objective is to create value by transforming customer journey through innovative offerings to bring unparalleled experience and convenience to our valued investors”.

Faysal Funds (Faysal Asset Management Limited), a subsidiary of Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), is an Investment Manager that delivers structured and customized professional investment solutions to its domestic and international clientele.

Go ahead and pick the smarter option. Download the app now! For more information, click here.

Disclaimer: All investments in mutual funds are subject to market risks. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Please read the Offering Document to understand the investment policies, taxation policies, and risks involved. The use of the name and logo of Faysal Bank does not mean that it is responsible for the liabilities/obligations of Faysal Funds or any investment scheme managed by it.