Govt Lifts Ban on Import of Raw Materials and Industrial Equipment

The federal government has lifted the ban on the import of raw materials, inter-mediatory goods, industrial equipment, and foreign grant-in-aid projects.

The office memorandum issued in this regard stated that SRO (598) (1) 2022 dated 19 May, 2022, shall not apply to raw material, inter-mediatory goods, and industrial equipment required by manufacturing concerns and and foreign grant-in-aid projects.

The government had earlier slapped a ban on the import of close to 800 items in more than 30 categories, including certain food products to contain the spiraling import bill in a bid to minimize pressure on the foreign exchange reserves that have declined sharply in recent weeks.