Islamabad Gets Another Modern Park

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has developed another park in Sector I-16 to promote healthy activities among the residents of Islamabad.

The park is equipped with all facilities, including swings, walkways, jogging tracks, and a sit-out area, an official of the CDA’s environment wing told the state-run news agency, APP.

The CDA official said that a rose garden area for seasonal flowers of various kinds has also been developed so that the citizens visiting the park can fully appreciate the greenery and natural beauty of the surroundings.

The official said more parks are being developed in different sectors under the direction of Chairman CDA, Amer Ahmed Ali, who has a special interest in the development and beautification of the city.

Earlier this month, the CDA announced to construct a modern park in Park Enclave Phase-III, located on Park Road in Islamabad.

The park will be built at the cost of Rs. 270 million, and tenders for this will soon be floated in national dailies.

It may be noted that the development works, which were delayed and neglected for a long time in sectors I-14 and I-16, have now entered the completion stages. It has been decided to build parks and walking tracks to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“Now, it has been decided to provide parks and walking tracks so that residents would have healthy activities. Plantation has been started in the parks, and flowers will also be planted to enhance the beauty of parks,” the official said.