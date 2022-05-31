Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule for 5-a-Side Hockey Tournament in Switzerland

The schedule for the 5-a-side hockey tournament in Switzerland has been revealed by the International Hockey Federation. The two-day tournament is scheduled to be played on 4 and 5 June in Lausanne, Switzerland.

ALSO READ 11 Family Members Make a Record by Playing for Pakistan Hockey Team

Pakistan’s 5-a-side team is set to arrive in the country on 2 June to take part in the five-team tournament. Pakistan alongside hosts Switzerland, arch-rivals India, Malaysia, and ever-improving Poland will take part in the men’s competition.

According to the schedule, Pakistan will play their opening match against Poland on the opening day of the competition. They will then face India on the same day a few hours later.

The Men in Green’s third match of the tournament will be against Switzerland before facing Malaysia in their final match of the first round on the same day.

The final of the tournament will be played later at night on the same day.

ALSO READ Sarfaraz Ahmed Taken to Court Over Cricket Academy Controversy

Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the tournament:

Match Date Time Venue Pakistan vs Poland 04 June 2022 5:00pm Lausanne, Switzerland Pakistan vs India 04 June 2022 8:00pm Lausanne, Switzerland Pakistan vs Switzerland 05 June 2022 5:00pm Lausanne, Switzerland Pakistan vs Malaysia 05 June 2022 7:00pm Lausanne, Switzerland FINAL 05 June 2022 9:30pm Lausanne, Switzerland

*Pakistan Standard Time