Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule for 5-a-Side Hockey Tournament in Switzerland

The schedule for the 5-a-side hockey tournament in Switzerland has been revealed by the International Hockey Federation. The two-day tournament is scheduled to be played on 4 and 5 June in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Pakistan’s 5-a-side team is set to arrive in the country on 2 June to take part in the five-team tournament. Pakistan alongside hosts Switzerland, arch-rivals India, Malaysia, and ever-improving Poland will take part in the men’s competition.
According to the schedule, Pakistan will play their opening match against Poland on the opening day of the competition. They will then face India on the same day a few hours later.
The Men in Green’s third match of the tournament will be against Switzerland before facing Malaysia in their final match of the first round on the same day.
The final of the tournament will be played later at night on the same day.
Here is Pakistan’s schedule for the tournament:
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|Pakistan vs Poland
|04 June 2022
|5:00pm
|Lausanne, Switzerland
|Pakistan vs India
|04 June 2022
|8:00pm
|Lausanne, Switzerland
|Pakistan vs Switzerland
|05 June 2022
|5:00pm
|Lausanne, Switzerland
|Pakistan vs Malaysia
|05 June 2022
|7:00pm
|Lausanne, Switzerland
|FINAL
|05 June 2022
|9:30pm
|Lausanne, Switzerland
*Pakistan Standard Time