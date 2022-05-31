Sarfaraz Ahmed Taken to Court Over Cricket Academy Controversy

Former Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed has been summoned by the Sindh High Court in relation to his cricket academy encroaching a land owned by Girl’s College in North Nazimabad, Karachi.

According to details, the management of the Government College of Women in North Nazimabad Block N has registered a case in Sindh High Court against the Sarfaraz Ahmed Cricket Academy for building their facilities on a part of the land owned by the college.

Sindh High Court has summoned Sarfaraz Ahmed to the court in order to clarify his position regarding the matter. Sarfaraz is directed by the Sindh High Court to appear personally at the next hearing of the case.

A law officer has also been appointed by the court in order to gather all the required details behind the land dispute between the two parties. Both the parties have been directed to cooperate with the officer while the officer is directed to prepare an extensive report keeping in view all the intricate details.

The next hearing regarding the case is expected to be held in three weeks.

Before the case was taken to court, numerous complaints were made by the principal of the college regarding the matter. The principal had made complaints to the police regarding the misbehavior of the staff of the cricket academy and asked the police to provide a safe environment for the students in the college.