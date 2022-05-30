11 Family Members Make a Record by Playing for Pakistan Hockey Team

11 family members have made a record as all of them represented Pakistan in hockey on the international stage. This is the most number of players belonging to the same family to play for the Pakistan hockey team.

It is common in Pakistan for the next generation to follow in the footsteps of predecessors and pursue careers in the same fields. However, a family in Lahore has turned hockey into a ‘family career’ as generation after generation continues to make a mark in the sport. For this family, hockey runs in the blood since it has so far produced 11 international hockey players.

Fazal Manna was the first member of the family to don the green jersey on the field of hockey in 1958. 10 more players, including Ghulam Ghaus, Azfar Yaqoob, Murtaza Yaqoob, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Mohammad Yaqoob, Sarwar Jamshed, Anwar Jamshed, Zahid Afzal, Mujahid Afzal, Mohammad Shahid and Abdul Manan from the family have so far played international hockey.

They have participated in various international tournaments including World Cups, Asia Cups, and the Olympics.

Here are the pictures:

The two brothers, Azfar Yaqoob and Murtaza Yaqoob, are currently representing the Pakistan hockey team while Abdul Hanan Shahid is the newest member to enter the stage of hockey since he made his debut against Indonesia in the recent Asia Cup.