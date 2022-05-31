Honor 70 Pro and Pro+ Launched with Flagship Specs for Cheap

Honor 70 series has finally broken cover in China with three models, the Honor 70, 70 Pro, and 70 Pro+. The Pro phones are almost identical with the only difference being the chipset while the vanilla Honor 70 is the most affordable offering out of the three.

Let’s talk about the Honor 70 Pro and Pro+, both of which bring flagship-grade specs without flagship pricing.

Design and Display

As mentioned before, the Honor 70 Pro and Pro+ are virtually identical, even in terms of design. They both have the same 6.78-inch OLED screen with 1200 x 2652px resolution, 1 billion colors, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

The screen is slightly curved on the sides and the optical fingerprint sensor sits underneath it.

Internals and Storage

The only difference between the two phones lies with the chipset. The Honor 70 Pro offers MediaTek’s high-end Dimensity 8000 SoC but the Pro+ model has the flagship-grade Dimensity 9000 chip. There is 8/12GB RAM on both phones and 256GB storage, but only the non-plus model also has a 512GB variant, for some reason.

You get Android 12 with Magic UI 6.1 on top, but the Chinese version does not have Google Play Services.

Cameras

The camera setup is no different on the two phones. They feature a Sony IMX800 1/1.49” 54MP wide-angle main sensor, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The ultrawide camera doubles as a macro sensor and the telephoto lens have OIS with up to 30x digital zoom.

The 50MP selfie camera is also an ultrawide shooter with 100 degrees FOV.

Battery and Pricing

Both Pro phones have a 4,500 mAh battery cell that can charge up to 100% in only 30 minutes thanks to 100W fast charging.

The Honor 70 Pro+ has a starting price of $645 while the 70 Pro will go for $555. We suspect the phones will arrive in the global market in a few months with slightly different price tags.

Specifications