Sri Lanka Women’s Coach Fulfils His Dream of Meeting Javed Miandad

Former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batter, Hashan Tillakaratne, met with legendary Javed Miandad at his residence saying he has been “looking for this opportunity” for a long time.

In a video posted by PCB, Tillakaratne said, “I was looking for this opportunity, a very heart-warming meeting with Javed. We exchanged so many things, I want to thank PCB for arranging this meeting.”

Earlier this month, Tillakaratne, who is the coach of the Sri Lanka women’s team, had expressed his desire to meet Javed Miandad.

The Sri Lankan team is currently in Pakistan for a white-ball series, where they were thrashed 3-0 in the T20I leg with 3 ODIs scheduled in Karachi on June 1, 3, and 5.

On the occasion, Miandad said, “Thanks for coming, and at least we share what we have done in the past. I hope you must be enjoying your stay in Pakistan and you must be very well looked after.”

The assistant coach and trainer of the Sri Lankan women’s team were also present in the meeting. The two cricketers jogged their memory and recalled stories from the past.

The first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will kick off the ICC Women’s Championship 2022/2025 cycle while the hosts will be hoping to get a headstart in a busy season ahead.

Miandad is regarded as one of the greatest batters Pakistan has ever produced. He played 124 Tests and 233 ODI matches and scored 8,832 and 7,381 runs respectively. He was also the leading runs scorer in the 1992 World Cup for Pakistan, helping the Men in Green win the title for the first time.