Transporters Go on Strike Across Pakistan Due to Containers Getting Ceased

Goods transporters have declared a countrywide strike against the frequent confiscation of containers. Reports allege that the interim government has been ceasing containers to use them as roadblocks to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI’s) rallies.

ALSO READ Rash Drivers Will Not Leave Motorway Unless They Pay Fines: IG NHMP

They add that goods transporters have given the government a 48-hour ultimatum to release the impounded vehicles and containers that are serving as roadblocks to intercept political rallies.

A spokesperson for goods transporters claimed that the government is holding around 6,000 trucks and containers across the country. “We were already suffering from the increase in diesel prices and now the police have started impounding the containers,” he added.

The representative further stated that the transporters are bearing up to Rs. 16,000 worth of daily losses per container, and has requested intervention from the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to address the problem.

He further remarked,

The government should use its resources to thart political rallies instead of using our vehicles and containers. The containers also contain chemicals and life-saving medicines. Who will be responsible if a fire breaks out?

The federal government and SC are yet to respond to transporters’ plea for the release of their vehicles and containers.

Via ARYNews