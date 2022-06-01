Infinix Note 12 Powered by MediaTek G96 Goes on Sale in Pakistan

Infinix Note 12 is now available at all retail and online stores such as Daraz and Xpark across the country. Promising to offer a great user experience, the Note 12 G96 is on sale starting at an affordable price of Rs 36,999.

The MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, with an Octa-core CPU of 2.05 GHz, makes the phone super fast. Note 12 is a perfect device for those looking to get their hands on a phone that guarantees high performance on every front.

The superfluid AMOLED display is a treat for users who are into gaming and streaming on their smartphones. Note 12 provides the users with a better contrast ratio, wider color gamut, and higher perceived luminance for an incredible video and picture viewing experience.

Meanwhile, the extended RAM support of up to 11GB enables the users to perform multitasking on the phone at high speeds.

The 6.7″ FHD display and dual DTS speakers provide a home cinema experience, while the ultra-night 50MP triple camera enables the users to click jaw-dropping high-resolution pictures in the dark as well.

A sleek 7.8mm body makes the phone ultra-slim and a 5000mAh battery is all set to provide excellent gaming and viewing experience to the users.

Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan, expressed his view on the nationwide availability of the new Infinix model.

“Infinix Note 12 is the best companion for people who adore adventures, are enthusiasts about gaming, and love quality photography and videography. We are excited about the new product and feel proud to be fulfilling our commitment of providing quality with style.”

Users across Pakistan can choose the new Note 12 in three eye-catching colors: Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue.