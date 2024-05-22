Cordoba Logistics’ Associated Companies Enters Into Share Subscription Agreement with Symmetry Group

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (PSX: CLVL) Wednesday said its associated company has entered into a share subscription agreement with Symmetry Group Limited.

“We have been informed by M/s. Finox (Pvt.) Limited, an associated company of Cordoba Logistics &Ventures Limited, that they have entered into a share subscription agreement with Symmetry Group Limited,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Symmetry Group Limited is a leading digital technology and experiences company that specializes in the transformation and digitalization of critical business functions with its expertise in digital strategy, transformation, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, data science, mobility, retail/ research and interactive marketing.