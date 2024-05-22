Finland to Impose Massive Tuition Fee on International Students

Finland is set to implement higher tuition fees for non-EU/EEA students pursuing higher education. The Finnish government has proposed amendments to the Universities Act and the Universities of Applied Sciences Act, which will result in increased fees for non-EU/EEA university students enrolled in programs taught in languages other than Finnish or Swedish.

According to SchengenNews, the government asserts that these students should cover the full cost of their education. The Finnish Minister of Science and Culture, Sari Multala, explained that this change aims to improve the finances of higher education institutions and encourage international students to remain in Finland after completing their studies.

Application Fees

The government also proposes additional changes for non-EU/EEA students, including the introduction of an application fee. This fee is intended to reduce the number of low-quality applications that create extra work for higher education institutions. Students entering Finland on a residence permit for study purposes will also be required to pay tuition fees even if they switch to a work permit.

Changes and Exemptions

These measures are expected to ease the administrative burden on higher education institutions, which currently receive many applications from students who do not meet the educational qualifications required in Finland.

For commissioned education, the government emphasized that all higher education institutions must ensure contracts and agreements specify the rights and obligations of participants.

The new rules will primarily target non-EU/EEA citizens, with some exemptions for those holding temporary protection in Finland, who will not be required to pay full tuition fees.