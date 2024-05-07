Pakistan, Kazakhstan to Boost Ties in IT & Telecom Sector

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin called on Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in her office on Tuesday.

The two sides exchanged views on enhancing collaboration in the field of IT and telecom. The minister said that Pakistan wanted to boost ties with Kazakhstan in the IT and telecom sector, adding that the formation of a joint working group between the two countries is necessary for connecting the tech companies of both sides.

She noted that both Pakistan and Kazakhstan can initiate technology transfer and IT experts’ exchange programs. She said that the IT and telecom sector of Pakistan has investment opportunities, and invited Kazakh tech companies to invest in this sector.

The Ambassador said that Kazakhstan will increase cooperation with Pakistan in the IT & Telecom sector and the ties in this sector will strengthened.