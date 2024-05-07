Punjab Finalizes Summer Vacation Dates for Schools and Colleges

As the scorching heatwave intensifies, the provincial education minister of Punjab has announced the schedule for summer vacations in schools and colleges.

According to details, educational institutes are expected to follow a similar pattern to last year, with summer vacations likely to span over two months.

ALSO READ Government is Increasing Passport Fees From May 8th

The education minister stated that the summer holidays will begin on June 7, 2024, and end on August 19, 2024. The Education Department is expected to issue a notification in this regard in the next few weeks.

ALSO READ Govt Reduces Weight of Roti But Not Its Price

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned that the maximum temperature is expected to reach 49.5 degrees Celsius in June. Moreover, August could see temperatures peaking at 48.63 degrees Celsius.