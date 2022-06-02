Oppo A77 5G Launched With 90Hz Display and 33W Fast Charging for $291

Oppo has quietly unveiled a new A-series phone in Thailand dubbed the A77 5G, not to be confused with the Oppo A77 from 2017. This is a completely new phone with far more updates than just 5G connectivity onboard.

Design and Display

The A77 5G has a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and 720p resolution. Its design shouts “budget phone” with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. The fingerprint is placed on the side atop the power button.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, you get MediaTek’s Dimensity 810 SoC with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. There is no mention of other memory configurations, but there are likely other options. The publication does not talk about a memory card slot either, but Oppo’s A-series phones usually do have them.

In terms of software, it boots Android 12 with Oppo’s Color OS 12.1 on top.

Cameras

There are only two cameras on the back including a 48MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor next to a dual-LED flash unit. This camera is capable of 1080p 60 FPS video recording but no 4K clips.

The waterdrop notch selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The 5,000 mAh battery should be more than enough to keep the phone going through 2 days of use. It is paired with 33W fast charging.

The Oppo A77 5G will be available in black and blue color options for $291.

Oppo A77 5G Specifications