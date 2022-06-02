Peshawar Zalmi Launches Madrasa Cricket League in Kashmir

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Peshawar Zalmi, has announced the 4th edition of the Zalmi Madrasa League, with the goal of promoting sectarian harmony and instilling sportsmanship among Madrasa students.

According to the details, the fourth edition of the Zalmi Madrasa League will be held at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium, Azad Kashmir from June 6 to 8.

“After KPK, Balochistan, and Waziristan, I’m glad to announce ‘Zalmi Madrasa League Kashmir’, a flagship initiative of Foundation Zalmi, which is aimed to promote sectarian harmony and inculcate sportsmanship amongst madrasa students for peacebuilding and social cohesion.”

ALSO READ Yorkshire County Cricket Club Says ‘Shukria’ Haris Rauf for His Services

After KPK, Balochistan & Waziristan, I’m glad to announce “Zalmi Madrasa League Kashmir” A flagship initiative of @FoundationZalmi which is aimed to promote sectarian harmony & to inculcate sportsmanship amongst Madaris students of 🇵🇰 for Peacebuilding & Social Cohesion. pic.twitter.com/cHAVDe29CJ — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) June 2, 2022

Speaking to the media, Javed Afridi said that the 4th addition of the Zalmi Madrasa League will give an opportunity to students of Azad Kashmir to express their talent, and also it will promote the message of peace and religious harmony.

In 2018, the Zalmi Foundation launched the Zalmi Madrasa League initiative by hosting a tournament at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium, in which students from various schools of thought and madrasas competed.

The second edition of the Zalmi Madrasa League was held at Bolan Cricket Stadium in Quetta, and students from seminaries were given the opportunity to showcase their cricket talent on the main stage for the first time.

The Zalmi Foundation had also arranged the meetup of the Students of the Zalmai Madrasa Cricket League with the former Peshawar Zalmi captain, Darren Sammy, and mentor Hashim Amla.

Here’s the list of teams: