Yorkshire County Cricket Club Says ‘Shukria’ Haris Rauf for His Services

Yorkshire County Cricket Club has extended its gratitude, thanking Pakistani pacer, Haris Rauf, for representing the club in the County Championship as well as the initial phase of the T20 Blast this year.

The star pacer along the leg-spinner, Shadab Khan, has left England’s T20 Blast and returned home in order to join the national team for the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

While saying the farewell, the county club took to Twitter and wrote, “Thank you HarisRauf, the quick bowler’s time at Yorkshire has come to an end. We hope to see you again soon!”

ALSO READ Pakistani Stars Leave England’s T20 Blast Midway for Series Against Windies

Thank you @HarisRauf14 💙 The quick bowler's time at Yorkshire has come to an end. We hope to see you again soon! #OneRose pic.twitter.com/KA1IihUWom — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) June 1, 2022

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board directed all the players who were participating in T20 Blast to ensure their availability on June 1 in Lahore. The training camp will be held in Lahore from June 1 to June 4.

Before leaving for Pakistan, Haris stated that the county cricket was a bit difficult for him but it was a wonderful experience as he learned a lot during the season which will definitely help in international cricket.

Haris was impressive throughout his debut season. He played a total of four matches and took 15 wickets at an average of 31.53 while his best bowling figures of 5/65 came against Kent.

The right-arm pacer also thanked the club and said, “A great and learned cricketing experience representing YorkshireCCC has finally come to an end.”