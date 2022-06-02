Punjab Launches Prison Complaint Management System App

The Punjab police has launched a prison complaint management system application to facilitate people in registering their complaints online and to make the complaint redressal system more transparent.

In a statement on Wednesday, Punjab Inspector General (IG) Prisons, Shahid Saleem Baig, said that the application has been launched to work as a correspondence medium between the general public and the prison department.

ALSO READ Punjab’s Private Schools Force Students to Take Online Classes During Summer Vacations

“It is an integrated public distress redressal application connecting all prisons across Punjab, for the timely resolution of shortcomings faced by the general public,” he added.

The IG Prisons said that people would be able to submit their complaints and track the working procedure on them through this application. The application would also be available on both Android and Apple mobile platforms.

ALSO READ Students in KP Get Promoted Despite Scoring Just 5-8% Marks

“The aim of this mobile application is to facilitate citizens quickly and ensure transparency in the prison complaint system,” the IG said.

The application was developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and was implemented as a pilot project in Lahore District Jail, after which it was formally introduced across the province.