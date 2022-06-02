Punjab’s Private Schools Force Students to Take Online Classes During Summer Vacations

Many private educational institutes in Punjab are forcing students to attend online classes during summer vacations despite the commencement of the annual summer break.

The Punjab government had notified summer vacations in all public and private schools and colleges in the province last week. The summer break started on 1 June and will end on 31 July while the academic process will resume on 1 August.

Parents have strongly protested the decision of private schools of conducting online classes during summer vacations, calling on the provincial government to take strict action against the private institutes violating its orders.

They have argued that the move violates the rights of the students, adding that increased use of mobile phones, laptops, and tablets will bear negative effects on the eyesight of the students.

Meanwhile, school teachers in all districts of the province are undergoing a 45-day training program during summer vacations. The training started on 30 May and will end on 14 June.

Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), the Punjab government’s apex institution for in-service and pre-service training of public school teachers, is conducting the training.