Qatar Interested in Energy Projects in Pakistan 

Ambassador of the State of Qatar Sheikh Sauod bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al-Thani called on the Federal Minister for Finance & Revenu Miftah Ismail on Wednesday.

The finance minister shared that Pakistan has long-standing relationships with Qatar and the present government is focused on facilitating the Qatari investors and businessmen regarding investments in Pakistan.

He further apprised the Qatari Ambassador of the potential investment avenues present in Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Qatar shared the same sentiments with the finance minister and said that the government of Qatar is interested in pursuing trade and energy-related projects in Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the investment proposal of the Qatar government and assured them of full support from the government of Pakistan.