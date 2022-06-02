Shaheen Afridi Terms Pace Without Skill Useless

Shaheen Shah Afridi has opened up on the preparations ahead of the West Indies series. The fast bowler said that his aim is to display his best game despite difficult conditions for fast bowlers. Shaheen also shared that he is working on his fitness to increase his pace, though he considers technique more important.

Shaheen Shah said that the weather might be unfavorable for the fast bowlers but he will look to provide vital break-throughs for the team through shorter spells.

Shaheen Afridi, when questioned about his pace, declared raw pace of no use without proper line and length. He added that he is working to improve his pace however the main target remains the perfect execution of line and length.

Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that he is also making an effort in the nets to improve his power-hitting skills. The ace cricketer hinted that the home series might feature some batting stints from him if needed by the team.

The star pacer told not to write off West Indies as a weak opponent. Shaheen said that they are not U-19 ‘kids’ but the best performers in the Caribbean. The fast bowler declared the series as an important one in the World Cup Super League as Pakistan looks to book the berth in the upcoming mega-event.