Bowlers Will Benefit From PCB’s Initiative of Installing New Pitches: Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Shah, Pakistan’s left-arm pacer, has expressed his delight at the installation of new pitches, stating that it is a positive sign for the country’s cricket and that he hopes the bowlers will benefit more from the new pitches.

Speaking in a press conference on the sidelines of the preparatory camp in Lahore, Shaheen said, “It is good that new wickets are being made in Pakistan and hopefully, fast bowlers will get more help.”

During the Australia series, the Pakistan Cricket Board came under fire for providing dead pitches while the Rawalpindi surface was rated below average and received a demerit point in the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process.

The cricket board began the first phase of preparing new pitches in Karachi and Lahore last month.

When asked about the significance of the upcoming series, Shaheen stated that West Indies will send a full-fledged team and that winning the series is critical because it will play a key role in qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“This is an important series in terms of World Cup qualification which is why we don’t want to lose any matches. Also, West Indies are a strong international side and it is not as if they are sending U-19 players for this series,” he concluded.