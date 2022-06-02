Rizwan Says Pakistani and Indian Stars Want to Play Cricket Against Each Other

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has revealed that the Pakistani and Indian cricketers want to play against each other more frequently, however, they have no control over state-level affairs.

While speaking to the media ahead of the much-awaited series, Rizwan said, “At the lower level the cricketers of Pakistan and India want to play against each other but the state-level affairs are not in our control.”

Pakistan-India bilateral series has been in the headlines for years, but due to the Indian government’s interference in the board’s affairs, there has been no positive response from the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

In response to a question about Mohammad Haris’ inclusion in the squad, Rizwan stated that Haris is a very talented wicket-keeper batter and that he would like the team to include not just one but five wicket-keepers if they deserve a place in the XI.

Rizwan, who was named the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2021, also praised Pakistan’s bowling unit, saying that they have the best bowlers and that it brings him joy when some of the English players praise them.

The wicket-keeper batter also commented on the scorching weather conditions for the next series, saying that there is no doubt that the weather is hot, but they have been accustomed to it since under-19 level and there should be no excuse for any player.

Speaking about his relationship with India’s Cheteshwar Pujara during County Championship, Rizwan said, “I talked to Pujara regarding cricket and learned a lot of things from him.”

Rizwan has represented Pakistan in 55 T20Is and has scored 1,639 runs at an average of 51.21 including one hundred and 13 half-centuries. In 2021, he was named one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year, as well as the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.