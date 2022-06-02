Telenor Pakistan Launches Super Intern Program

Telenor Pakistan has announced the launch of its Super Intern Program 2022 for students and graduates to get hands-on experience as they take the initial steps in their professional journey.

The six-week internship program will prepare the interns for the corporate sector and other professional endeavors through an enriched experience of working at Telenor Pakistan.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Telenor Pakistan offered the first-ever virtual internship program in the industry, which was welcomed by the youth, academia, and many stakeholders.

As the threat of Covid-19 subsides and businesses return to normal operations, this year’s internship program at Telenor will see interns back in the office as the program goes back to a hybrid setting where they will experience both working from home and the office.

During the six-week program, the interns will get an opportunity to get dedicated career counseling, be part of a design thinking workshop, have access to mental health sessions, interact with group interns and alumni, as well as work with the senior leadership in the organization.

In addition, the interns will experience the fantastic work culture at Telenor Pakistan and explore the endless possibilities that a future at Telenor can provide.

“In today’s ever-changing, digitally fast-paced world, it is important that the next generation is equipped with the necessary knowledge of what is to come,” says Oystein Bakken, Chief Human Resources Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

“Our internship program offers students the opportunity to work at the hub of innovation, our Telenor offices while gaining first-hand experience and knowledge through our Super Intern 2022 Programme,” he adds.

Organizations like Telenor Pakistan act as future gateways for talent development and progression through innovative programs such as the Super Intern Program.

For more details, visit here. The last date to apply is 8th June 2022.