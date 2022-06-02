Wuling Unveils Futuristic Looking Air EV in Indonesia

Wuling Honguang Mini EV’s raging success in China has received recognition the world over, encouraging the automaker to branch out to other markets. In a relevant development, SAIC Motors revealed Wuling Honguang Air electric vehicle (EV) in Indonesia before its launch.

Unlike the China-spec Mini EV, Air EV sports a futuristic look. It retains its boxy design and compact body but adds some modern styling elements such as revised front and rear fascia, new windows, headlight, taillight, and wheels.

Air EVs also have an upgraded powertrain over Mini EVs. Although Wuling is yet to reveal exact performance figures, reports suggest that it will have a single electric motor that sends up to 68 horsepower (hp) to the rear wheels. It will feature a 28 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers a driving range of up to 300 kilometers.

Wuling claims that its new GSEV platform supports internet connectivity, driver assistance systems, parking assistance, and voice control. With these features, Wuling Honguang Air EV is shaping up to be a fierce competitor to Chery QQ Wujie Pro.

Wuling will launch Air EV as a locally assembled car in Indonesia in the 2nd half of 2022 and will reveal its price and features at launch.