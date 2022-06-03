Ian Bishop and Jeff Dujon Named in Commentary Panel for West Indies Series

The commentary panel for the highly anticipated series against the West Indies, which will begin on June 8 at Multan Cricket Stadium, has been revealed. In total 6 commentators will perform the duties during the series.

According to the reports, the former West Indies cricketers, Ian Bishop and Jeff Dujon, and Pakistan’s Bazid Khan, Urooj Mumtaz, and Sana Mir will be commentating during the series.

Renowned Pakistani presenter, Zainab Abbas, who is part of a six-member panel, will host the pre and post-match shows.

Pakistan and West Indies will be playing three ODIs scheduled on June 8, 10, and 12 at Multan Cricket Stadium. The series was postponed last year due to the emergence of COVID-19 cases. It is part of the ICC ODI World Cup Super League, and winning the series will be crucial for World Cup qualification.