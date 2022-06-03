IPL Sets New Record for World’s Largest Sports T-Shirt

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has set a Guinness World Record by unveiling the world’s largest cricket T-shirt, in the final match between Gujarat Lions and Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The 15th edition of money-rich franchise cricket concluded last week with the debutant Gujarat Lions defeating the Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya.

Dalveer Singh Nagy, IPL’s CEO, stated that it took a team of 55 people nine days to create this massive T-shirt, which featured the logos of all participating teams as well as the number 15, which represents the league’s 15th edition.

Dalveer Singh said that printing and assembling the parts of the record-breaking T-shirt, which measures 216 feet wide and 137 feet long, had to go through a lot of trials and tribulations.

IPL management has also claimed that the final was attended by 104,859 people in 132,000-seater which broke the record of the 1992 50-over World Cup final between Pakistan and England at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

However, it was also reported that the IPL’s viewership has dropped by 35% as a result of the top franchises underperforming, because of the fact that they have the largest fanbases.