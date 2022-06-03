Miftah Assures Business Community of Addressing Issue of Energy Tariffs

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail Friday extended his full support to ensure facilitation to the business community related to their issues of continuity of electricity and gas tariffs and to facilitate the exporters.

The minister held a meeting with a delegation of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) led by its President Atif Munir Shaikh at the Finance Division.

Shaikh briefed the minister about the role of FCCI and its contribution to the economy of Pakistan. The delegation maintained that local industry should be supported in the same way as the export industry is incentivized. It was shared that this industry is one of the major sources of revenue generation and employment for the youth of Pakistan. The delegation also apprised of other problems such as duty draw-back of taxes (DDT), sales tax refunds, electricity and gas tariff, and liquidity crunch.

The finance minister highlighted the commitment of the present government to provide a conducive and friendly environment for businessmen and ease of doing business. He appreciated the contribution of FCCI in employment generation, export promotion, and economic growth of the country.

The minister extended his full support and cooperation to ensure facilitation to the business community related to their issues of continuity of electricity and gas tariffs and to facilitate the exporters for enhancement of export.

He further assured that other mentioned issues will be resolved at exigency as the present government is aiming to facilitate this sector for boosting the foreign exchange reserves and maintaining the stability of the Pakistan rupee.