Instagram Reels is Getting Several Upgrades

Instagram’s answer to TikTok and YouTube Shorts is Reels. It lets you watch short portrait videos that are up to 60 seconds long and scroll through them as you please.

This 60-second time limit is about to increase very soon as the social network has announced the expansion of Reels from 60 seconds to 90 seconds. Instagram says that this increase will allow content creators to express their most authentic selves.

Creators will now have extra time to share more about themselves, film more behind-the-scenes clips, dig deeper into their type of content, or use it however else they like.

The new update will also allow content creators to add their own audio to their Reels. This can be used to add commentary or background noise from any video that is at least 5 seconds long in your camera roll.

Instagram says:

Make sure that you like how your voice sounds in the recording because others might use it in their reels, too.

Additionally, it will also let you add polls for your audience on what should happen in the next video so the creators can give their audience exactly what they want.