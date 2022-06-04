Punjab University Announces Summer Vacations

The Punjab University has announced the summer vacation schedule for all of its teaching departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges of the university.

According to the official notification issued by the university’s Academic’s Additional Registrar, the Punjab University will remain closed from 6 June, Monday, to 29 July, Friday.

Moreover, the courses and exams of the last semesters of the BS four-year programs and MA/MSc two-year programs will be completed before the commencement of summer vacations at the university.

The ongoing exams for other semesters of BS, MA/MSc, MS/MPhil, and PhD programs will also be completed before the start of summer vacations at the university.

The summer vacations for MS/MPhil and PhD programs will be finalized by the respective departments, institutes, centers, schools, and constituent colleges.

The students of Pharmacy will also complete their courses before going on summer vacations.