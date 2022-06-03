Weekly Inflation Sees Biggest Rise Since February 2021

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week that ended on 2 June recorded a significant increase of two percent due to an increase in the prices of food and non-food items, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). This is highest week-on-week (WoW) inflation after February 25, 2021.

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 20.04 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of onions (177.62 percent), tomatoes (152.57 percent), mustard oil (70.50 percent), one kg of vegetable ghee (68.02 percent), garlic (67.44 percent), pulse masoor (66.92 percent, petrol (64.78 percent), five liters of cooking oil (64.72 percent), 2.5 kg of vegetable ghee (62.43 percent), LPG (60.14 percent), diesel (56.45 percent), and washing soap (42.92 percent).

Meanwhile, a major decrease was observed in the prices of chili powder (43.42 percent), pulse moong (21.62 percent), electricity charges for quarter one (q1) (11.71 percent), sugar (11.16 percent), bananas (9.95 percent), potatoes (6.89 percent), and gur (1.46 percent).

The SPI went up from 174.62 percent during the week that ended on 26 May to 178.12 percent during the week under review as per the latest data.

According to the PBS, prices increased for 28 (54.90 percent) items, decreased for five (9.81 percent) items, and remained stable for 18 (35.29 percent) items during the week.

The items whose prices increased are hi-speed diesel (20.69 percent), petrol super (19.91 percent), potatoes (9.08 percent), eggs (6.38 percent), 1 kg pouch of vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality ghee (4.59 percent), plain bread (2.72 percent), mustard oil (2.65 percent), pulse masoor (2.33 percent), five-liter tin each (2.18 percent), pulse gram (1.99 percent), sugar (1.93 percent), cooked beef (1.69 percent), pulse mash (1.69 percent), 2.5 kg tin each of vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib (1.51 percent), Lifebuoy toilet soap (1.40 percent), bananas (1.35 percent), milk fresh (0.82 percent), mutton (0.81 percent), Sufi washing soap (0.62 percent), beef on the bone (0.60 percent), pulse moong (0.44 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.43 percent), rice basmati broken (0.43 percent), 390 gm polybag Nido milk powder(0.34 percent), Philips energy saver (0.21 percent), yogurt (0.20 percent), onions (0.15 percent), and cooked daal (0.14 percent).

The items which registered a decrease in prices are chicken (4.68 percent), garlic (2.75 percent), 20 kg wheat flour bag (1.91 percent), tomatoes (1.26 percent), and LPG (0.74 percent).