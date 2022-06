All You Need to Know About COMSATS University Admissions for Fall 2022

COMSATS University has invited applications for admissions to BS, MS, and PhD programs at all of its campuses across the country for the fall semester of the academic year 2022.

COMSATS University is ranked between 801-1000 on the Times Higher Education (THE) World Universities Rankings 2022, 401-600 on THE Impact Rankings 2022, 251-300 on THE World Emerging Economies Rankings 2022, and 137th on QS Asia University Rankings 2022.

Here is all you need to about the admissions at COMSATS University.

Campuses

Islamabad

Abbottabad

Lahore

Wah

Attock

Sahiwal

Vehari

Programs Offered

Islamabad

BS

Design Psychology Bioinformatics Accounting and Finance English Biosciences Cyber Security Electrical Engineering Physics Architecture Computer Science Electronics Fine Arts Mathematics Artificial Intelligence Business Administration Economics Data Science Computer Engineering Electrical Engineering Software Engineering – – –

MS

Physics Computer Science Project Management Chemistry Health Informatics Software Engineering Economics Microbiology and Immunology Electrical (Electronics) Engineering Biosciences English (Linguistics and Literature) Remote Sensing and GIS Meteorology Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Computer Engineering Mathematics Molecular Virology International Relations Bioinformatics Molecular Genetics Management Sciences MBA (2 Years) Information Security –

PhD

Physics Molecular Genetics Chemistry Electrical Engineering Meteorology Computer Engineering Biosciences Management Sciences Mathematics – Microbiology and Immunology – Biochemistry and Molecular Biology – Computer Science –

Wah

BS

Civil Engineering Business Administration Computer Science Software Engineering Accounting and Finance Electrical Engineering Mechanical Engineering –

MS

MBA Management Sciences Mathematics Project Management Computer Science Mechanical Engineering Banking and Finance Civil Engineering Electrical Engineering –

PhD

Civil Engineering Management Sciences Computer Science Mechanical Engineering Electrical Engineering –

Abbottabad

BS

English Biotechnology Business Administration Geology Civil Engineering Electrical Power Engineering Pharm-D Computer Science Software Engineering Economics Development Studies Electrical (Electronics) Engineering Geophysics Computer Engineering – Mathematics Environmental Sciences –

MS

Pharmacy MBA (2 Years) Development Studies Chemistry Earth Sciences Electrical Engineering Economics Civil Engineering Management Sciences Mathematics Computer Science Environmental Sciences Biotechnology Project Management Environmental Engineering Conflict Peace and Development Studies – –

PhD

Chemistry Development Studies Pharmacy Electrical Engineering Biotechnology Management Sciences Computer Science Environmental Sciences

Vehari

BS

English Environmental Sciences Economics Business Administration Mathematics Software Engineering Computer Science Media and Communication Studies Accounting and Finance –

MS

MBA Computer Science Economics Management Sciences Mathematics Environmental Sciences

Attock

BS

Mathematics Electrical Engineering Computer Science Accounting and Finance Artificial Intelligence Business Administration Computer Engineering Software Engineering

MS

Mathematics Project Management Computer Science Management Sciences Electrical Engineering –

Lahore

BS

Design Architecture Computer Engineering English Mathematics Business Administration Physics Interior Design Software Engineering Pharm-D Computer Science Media and Communication Studies Statistics Accounting and Finance – Economics Electrical Engineering – Psychology Chemical Engineering –

MS

MBA Mathematics Management Sciences Physics Computer Science English (Linguistics and Literature) Statistics Project Management Energy and Environmental Engineering Chemistry Chemical Engineering Mathematics Economics Electrical Engineering –

PhD

Physics Computer Engineering Statistics Chemical Engineering Chemistry Electrical Engineering Mathematics Management Sciences

Sahiwal

BS

Mathematics Accounting and Finance Bioinformatics Business Administration Civil Engineering Food Science and Nutrition Computer Science Software Engineering Mechanical Engineering Electrical –

MS

MBA Computer Science Bioscience Management Sciences Mathematics –

How to Apply

Interested candidates are required to submit admission forms online after determining eligibility for each program. Applications sent through any other mode will not be entertained.

Admission Schedule

Admission Deadline

Campus Date Islamabad 20 July 2022 Lahore 27 July 2022 Wah 6 August 2022 Abbottabad, Attock, Sahiwal, and Vehari 12 August 2022

Entry Test Dates

Campus Test Date for Undergraduate and Graduate Programs Islamabad 17 July 2022 and 17 July 2022 Lahore 17 July 2022 and 7 August 2022 Wah 17 July 2022 ad 13 August 2022 Abbottabad 24 July 2022, 5 August 2022, and 19 August Vehari 17 August 2022 and 22 August 2022 Sahiwal 17 July 2022, 7th August 2022, 21st August 2022, and 28 August 2022 Attock 3rd July 2022, 31st July 2022, and 22nd August

Display of Merit Lists for Undergraduate Programs

Campus Date Islamabad 5 August 2022 Lahore 15 August 2022 Wah, Sahiwal, and Vehari 22 August 2022 Attock 23 August 2022 Abbottabad 25 August 2022

Commencement of Classes

The classes will start on 5 September 2022.

Apply for admission to COMSATS University on its official website.