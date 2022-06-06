The Pakistan Software Houses Association ([email protected]), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and Excellence Delivered have teamed up to launch Pakistan’s first-ever free IT boot camp, TechLift, to upskill the youth.

The program comprises training (for individuals) in the domains of web engineering (.NET) and mobile app development (Flutter and React Native). The three-month instructor-led program will be facilitating the trainees with hands-on practical sessions to build their skills.

ALSO READ Mohammad Asif Becomes First Pakistani to Qualify for Professional Snooker Tour

According to the PSEB, this program is for unemployed or underemployed individuals who completed their degrees in 2017 and onwards. It will help to prepare the youth for the vital skills they need in today’s fast-moving web engineering and mobile app development industry.

The TechLift boot camp experience will set the individual trainees on a career path toward some of the most prominent players in the field, a freelancing path, or startups. The trainees will be added to a PSEB Talent Portal that will be accessible to the entire IT industry and will be supported with career counseling, and job placement services.

In the first phase, classes will commence in Lahore (soon), and the program will be expanded to Islamabad and Karachi later on.