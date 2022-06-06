IMARAT Group’s TameerSeTaleem Benefits Underprivileged Children

IMARAT Group of Companies (IMARAT, Graana.com, Agency 21, and Propsure Digital Solutions) have launched a unique initiative, Tameer Se Taleem, fixated on promoting sustainable development goals (SDGs) in Pakistan’s construction sector.

Tameer Se Taleem Proposes Solution for Major Urban Issues

There are three main urban issues that the initiative aims to resolve; the rise of construction waste as the construction rate increases, the lack of proper monitoring of construction waste disposal, and, lastly, urban decay and slum proliferation.

The project promotes the solution that, instead of disposing of construction leftover material or dumping construction waste into landfills, they should rather be reused to fill in the lack of building/construction resources in underserved areas.

Tameer Se Taleem – First Phase

Hence, in the first phase of the initiative, IMARAT Group converted leftover wood and wood waste at their construction sites into furniture and donated it to a school run by Baithak School Network in G-12 Mehrabadi (katchi abadi).

Chairman IMARAT Group Shafiq Akbar upholds that, “Sustainability is not dependent on the size of an organization. It is about adopting responsible practices and bringing about a shift in the mindset and culture of the company.”

“We aim to play an integral role in the growth of sustainability management, and the most effective way to promote it is to lead by example,” he adds.

Baithak School Network

Baithak School Network has a nationwide network comprising 143 schools and over 18,000 students. The school network in many branches suffers from a dearth of furniture. IMARAT Group duly filled in this gap with the help of excess wood present on their sites.

With more wood availability, IMARAT will keep donating more chairs to needy schools. Such an outlook for a real estate company dictates how important the merits of urban inclusivity are for a progressive society.

Way Forward

Tameer Se Taleem proposes multiple solutions in its future phases:

Repairing dilapidated shelter homes and schools

Donating excess furniture and wood to needy schools

Planting tube wells or cement vases in unkempt areas

Repairing muddy streets in katchi abadis to lower sanitation levels

Working on parks and playgrounds in underserved areas

Tameer Se Taleem Petition

Moreover, IMARAT Group has also initiated a change.org petition for the implementation of a National Waste Construction Management Policy that necessitates:

All construction companies to provide infrastructural support to underserved communities in their vicinity

Formalizes the reuse of construction waste present at countrywide construction sites.

A proper framework for monitoring construction waste disposal.

Sets up donation centers for the collection of excess construction material and reusable waste

Sets up recycling workshops near underserved communities to convert the donated materials into useful products

Partners with key stakeholders, IGOs, and private entities to promote this model.

Conclusion

The rest of the construction sector should also join hands in promoting the sustainable initiative of Tameer Se Taleem and the public should vote for Tameer Se Taleem petition for a positive change!