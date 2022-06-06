Lahore Introduces New Route for Double Decker Bus Service

The tourism department of Lahore has added a new route to the tourists’ double-decker bus service. The new destinations include Lahore Museum and the National History Museum at Iqbal Park.

ALSO READ Peugeot 2008 Active Gets a Big But Limited Time Discount

The opening ceremony included dhol beats, bhangra, and other celebratory cultural rituals. The tourists were welcomed onboard by Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta and were given handouts that included essential information about both museums.

According to details, the department has launched a new route to rejuvenate the service. The local administration believes that this service — along with educating and entertaining the masses and the tourists — will be a strong source of income for the Punjab government.

Bhutta said that the Punjab government will soon introduce nine new double-decker buses. Of those buses, three will run on new routes in Lahore. It will also designate guides who will educate the tourists regarding each route’s respective attraction.

ALSO READ Orange Line BRT Delayed Yet Again Due to Unfinished Route

The government is also working on other avenues to enrich the tourism activities within the province.