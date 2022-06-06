Budget 2022-23: Govt Planning Big Increase in Salaries

The government is planning to raise the salaries of its employees by 5 to 15 percent in the Budget 2022-23.

If approved, this will be the second increase in the salaries of government employees in four months.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had granted a 15 percent disparity reduction allowance for grade 1 to 19 officers in March. Subsequently, the new government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced another 10 percent increment in pensions and has increased the minimum monthly salary to Rs. 25,000.

In this regard, an official from the Ministry of Finance said that the government is working on three different options to increase salaries by 15 percent.

As per reports, the salaries of officers (grades 1 to 19) may be incremented with another 5-10 percent ad hoc allowance in the upcoming budget whereas the salaries of grades 20 to 22 employees may be increased by 10 to 15 percent.

Similarly, the government could potentially increase pensions by 5 to 10 percent in the wake of rising inflationary pressures.

In a separate development, the Ministry of Finance’s Regulation Wing has completed its internal work and has decided to hire an actuary to do the spadework, and to constitute a Pay and Pension Commission for recommendations.