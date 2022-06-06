FBR to Operationalize Directorate to Fulfil FATF Requirements

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has filled the vacant posts in various offices of the Directorate General of Designated Non-Financial and Business Professional (DNFBP) to make it fully functional to fulfill the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) requirements.

A separate Directorate of DNFBP has been set up in FBR, to assess the professional incomes and money transfers of lawyers, accountants, brokers, builders, jewelers, etc.

After posting on the senior vacancies, including the Director-General (DG), Directors, Additional Directors, and Assistant Directors, the FBR has filled the 41 vacant posts of BS-14 grade stenotypist and dozens of naib qasids to make the newly-established offices in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar functional.

The FBR has sought applications from candidates by 20 June.

Before that, the FBR had transferred and posted officers in the newly-established offices of the DNFBPs all over the country.

Pakistan’s Anti-Money Laundering Act now includes obligations that apply to the DNFBPs. This comprises lawyers and law firms; notaries; other legal professionals; accountants and accounting firms when they provide certain services to clients; real estate agents, including brokers and dealers; builders and developers housing authorities; and dealers in precious metals and stones, including jewelers, when conducting cash transactions over Rs. 2 million.

The accounting and legal sectors are also subject to Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) rules when they provide trust and company services for clients.