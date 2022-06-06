Oppo Opens Pre-Bookings for F21 Pro 5G in Pakistan

Oppo has launched the F21 Pro 5G in Pakistan, enthralling the consumer with its industry-first Dual Orbit Lights, a 6nm 5G chipset, Bokeh Flare Portrait, and much more!

Consumers can now make pre-orders at stores nationwide and at Daraz with a retail price of PKR 69,999.

But that’s not all, there is also an exciting offer for the consumers. On every pre-order of Oppo F21 Pro 5G, the buyer will get a gift box along with Rs.3,500 off on Oppo Band Style, and upon ordering from Daraz’s official store, the buyer will get a car flash charger for free.

Powerful 5G Performance for Any Occasion

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is one of the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G Mobile Platform built on a 6nm process. F21 Pro 5G also features a large 4,500mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC™ flash charging that enables the device to be 100% charged in 63 minutes, or make three hours of calls on a charge of just five minutes.

F21 Pro 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB ROM as standard. When used with Oppo’s RAM Expansion technology, the smartphone’s original 8GB of RAM can be supplemented with a massive 5GB by temporarily allocating ROM, enabling multiple memory-heavy apps to be run simultaneously with less lag.

Oppo’s Dual Orbit Lights

Oppo F21 Pro 5G marks the debut of Oppo’s Dual Orbit Lights, which are discreetly integrated behind the two primary cameras. When turned on, the Dual Orbit Lights resemble two heavenly rings descending from the night sky.

The Dual Orbit Lights light up or blink in electric blue, light blue, cyan blue, or baby blue depending on different scenarios, for example when the phone is powering on, charging, receiving an incoming call, or unread notification, as well as launching a game.

Capture Your Diverse Styles in Portrait

F21 Pro 5G features a 64MP High-Res Main Camera, a 2MP Macro Camera, a 2MP Depth Camera, and a 16MP Front Camera alongside a series of impressive imaging features, such as Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Palettes, AI Color Portrait 2, Portrait Retouching, and other features designed for creativity.

The Bokeh Flare Portrait allows users to capture portrait images with rich Bokeh light spots just like a high-end DSLR camera. It also retouches human hair and shirt details at the pixel level, making them appear exceptionally clear against simple backgrounds.

The Selfie HDR captures clear selfies in dimly lit or backlit surroundings. The front camera automatically detects background light and utilizes an algorithm to suppress bright light when a backlit face or a bright background is detected, ensuring both the subject and background are captured in beautiful detail.

Multidimensional Design for Every Mood

Continuing the sleek and compact design of the F series, F21 Pro 5G introduces an ultra-slim retro design and two new colors: Rainbow Spectrum and Cosmic Black.

A three-layer texture and two-layer coating process give the back cover a matte finish with a glittery appearance. The three-layer texture includes an innermost scattering grain, an interlayer of SG grain, and an outermost glossy-and-matte grain.

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G is the first smartphone to use this particular spliced gloss and matte textures, which replace the redundant base material typically found around the camera module on other smartphones.

All-Round Smoother Experience with ColorOS 12

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is one of the first smartphones to receive the top-level A rating in the TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency certification. The certification is conducted by the technical inspection association TÜV SÜD to assess the continued fluency of electronic devices based on two or three years of use.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G is one of the first smartphones to come with ColorOS 12 preinstalled out of the box. Air Gestures 10 allow users to answer calls, mute calls, or scroll pages by swiping their hands in the air, while features including AI System Booster, Quick Startup 11, Game Focus Mode, and AI Frame Rate Stabilizer 12 provide a seamless and immersive entertainment experience for users.