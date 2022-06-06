Pakistan’s Iconic Truck Art Reaches Canada [Video]

Canadians were treated to a colorful display of Pakistan’s traditional truck art in downtown Ottawa where the main street’s wall was painted live by a team of artists from Pakistan.

Held at Bank Street in the Canadian capital, the event brought together members of the Pakistani diaspora, Canadian government officials, city and public representatives, and people from all walks of life to witness a live exhibition of Pakistan’s iconic and vibrant truck art.

Pakistan’s High Commissioner, Zaheer A. Janjua; the Mayor of Ottawa, Jim Watson; City Councilor, Catherine McKenney; and officials from Global Affairs Canada were also in attendance.

ALSO READ Investing in Our Planet by Securing Our Water Futures

High Commissioner Janjua told the attendees that Pakistan’s vibrant truck art is deeply entrenched in its culture and is part of the local social fabric. Pakistani truck art has moved from trucks and buses to walls and galleries, and is now being manifested in its vibrancy and colors around the globe, he said.

Janjua mentioned that the Pakistan High Commission had arranged the exhibition and other events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Canada. He said that Pakistan’s relations with Canada are vibrant, very close, and cordial, and this cultural event is a manifestation and demonstration of their friendship.

He also praised the Pakistani diaspora in Canada, calling them ‘a strategic asset and the real ambassadors of Pakistan for playing a very positive role in the development of their adopted home and the country of their origin’. “They are the representatives of both our countries and a bridge for people-to-people contacts,” Janjua remarked.

Mayor Watson welcomed the High Commissioner to Canada and said that Canada enjoys “a very strong, positive relationship with Pakistan”. He also thanked the Pakistan High Commission and the truck artists who had been flown from Pakistan to turn a white wall into a beautiful public attraction piece.

ALSO READ Elon Musk’s Warning Could be a Red Signal for the Global Car Industry

A similar exhibition had been arranged earlier at the Senate of Canada, hosted by Senator Salma Ataullahjan (of Pakistan origin) from Toronto and the Chair of the Senate Human Rights Committee, in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission. Nearly two dozen senators and Members of Parliament attended the event. They watched the artists work on their easels and even attempted to paint at the exhibition.

The truck artists from Pakistan also display their artwork at the Parliament of Canada before traveling to Toronto for similar exhibitions and events.