Tennis Star Mehek Khokhar Appeals Sania Mirza to Coach Pakistani Players

Pakistan’s tennis star, Mehek Khokhar, has expressed her desire to benefit from the experience of former Indian star, Sania Mirza, and has asked her to coach the national women’s team.

Expressing her view, the national player said, “Sania Mirza frequently visits Pakistan, and I request her to coach the Pakistan team on her next trip so we can learn from her experience.”

Sania, who is married to star all-rounder Shoaib Malik, is a former Indian tennis star who has won six Grand Slam titles and is the only one to reach the top 100 from India in singles rankings.

Mehek Khokhar, who is one of the top four tennis players in Pakistan, has urged the former Indian player to share her experience and expertise with the women’s team whenever she visits Pakistan.

Mehek Khokhar also appealed to Shoaib Malik, Pakistan’s former captain, to invite Sania to visit the country and assist female tennis players in improving their game.

“I appeal to Shoaib Malik to ask bhabhi (sister-in-law) to train [the] Pakistani tennis squad,” she said.