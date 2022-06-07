All You Need to Know About International Islamic University Admissions 2022

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jun 7, 2022

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has announced its fall 2022 admissions for BS, BSc., B.Ed., MBA, and diplomas in different disciplines.

It tweeted on Saturday that “admissions are open in a number of undergraduate degree programs of 10 faculties of the IIUI”.

IIUI is ranked 600-800 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Universities Rankings 2022, 1000+ in THE Impact Rankings 2022, and 194th in the Young University Rankings 2022.

Here is a comprehensive look at the programs offered at the university this fall:

Basic Information

Campus H-10, Islamabad, Pakistan
University International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)
Degree BS, B.Ed., B.Sc., and MBA
Last date for registration 29 July 2022

Faculties

Management Sciences Engineering & Technology Basic & Applied Sciences
Shariah & Law Islamic Studies Computing
Social Sciences Islamic Economics Languages & Literature
Arabic  –

Programs Offered (Faculty-wise)

Management Sciences

BS

BBA (4 years) BS Accounting & Finance BS Project Management BS Public Administration
BBA (2 years) BS Commerce BS Business Analytics  –

MBA

MBA (Weekend/Evening) MBA-Executive (Weekend/Evening)

Engineering & Technology

BS

BS Electrical Engineering BS Mechanical Engineering BS Civil Engineering

BSc.

BSc. Electrical Engineering Technology BSc. Mechanical Engineering Technology BSc. Civil Engineering Technology

Basic & Applied Sciences

BS

BS Mathematics BS Biotechnology
BS Physics BS Environmental Sciences

Social Sciences

BS

BS Anthropology BS History BS Political Sciences BS Psychology
BS Education BS Media Production BS International Relations BS Sociology
BS Pak Studies BS Islamic Art & Design BS Media and Communication

B.Ed

B.Ed (Hons) Elementary Education (4 years) B.Ed Elementary Education (2.5 years)

Islamic Economics

BS

BS Economics BS Islamic Banking & Finance
BS Economics  & Finance

Computing

BS Computer Sciences BS Information Technology
BS Software Engineering
Languages & Literature

BS English BS Urdu
BS Persian

Arabic

BS Arabic BS Translation & Interpretation

Islamic Studies

  • BS Islamic Studies

Shariah & Law

  • LLB (Hons) Shariah & Law

Diploma

  • Post Magisterial Diploma in Clinical Psychology

Equivalence Certificates

  • O-Level/A-Level
  • Deeni Asnad
  • Foreign certificate holders are required to submit their IBCC equivalence documents.

How to Apply

  • You can apply online at the IIUI website.

Other Important Information

  • No admission test will be taken, except for the programs offered by the Faculty of Engineering & Technology and the Faculty of Computing
  • Overseas candidates can apply at any time of the year and will be considered as per the university’s admission policy.
  • Disabled persons are encouraged to apply and will be facilitated as per the IIUI policy.

