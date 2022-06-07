All You Need to Know About International Islamic University Admissions 2022

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has announced its fall 2022 admissions for BS, BSc., B.Ed., MBA, and diplomas in different disciplines.
It tweeted on Saturday that “admissions are open in a number of undergraduate degree programs of 10 faculties of the IIUI”.
Admissions open in a number of undergraduate degree programs of 10 faculties of the IIUI. The advertisement will also be published in leading newspapers on Sunday. For details regarding eligibility, fee & admission process, please visithttps://t.co/4CKLYHJkhL#IIUI #admissions pic.twitter.com/kwqRXfPxci
IIUI is ranked 600-800 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Universities Rankings 2022, 1000+ in THE Impact Rankings 2022, and 194th in the Young University Rankings 2022.
Here is a comprehensive look at the programs offered at the university this fall:
Basic Information
|Campus
|H-10, Islamabad, Pakistan
|University
|International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI)
|Degree
|BS, B.Ed., B.Sc., and MBA
|Last date for registration
|29 July 2022
Faculties
|Management Sciences
|Engineering & Technology
|Basic & Applied Sciences
|Shariah & Law
|Islamic Studies
|Computing
|Social Sciences
|Islamic Economics
|Languages & Literature
|Arabic
|–
|–
Programs Offered (Faculty-wise)
Management Sciences
BS
|BBA (4 years)
|BS Accounting & Finance
|BS Project Management
|BS Public Administration
|BBA (2 years)
|BS Commerce
|BS Business Analytics
|–
MBA
|MBA (Weekend/Evening)
|MBA-Executive (Weekend/Evening)
Engineering & Technology
BS
|BS Electrical Engineering
|BS Mechanical Engineering
|BS Civil Engineering
BSc.
|BSc. Electrical Engineering Technology
|BSc. Mechanical Engineering Technology
|BSc. Civil Engineering Technology
Basic & Applied Sciences
BS
|BS Mathematics
|BS Biotechnology
|BS Physics
|BS Environmental Sciences
Social Sciences
BS
|BS Anthropology
|BS History
|BS Political Sciences
|BS Psychology
|BS Education
|BS Media Production
|BS International Relations
|BS Sociology
|BS Pak Studies
|BS Islamic Art & Design
|BS Media and Communication
|–
B.Ed
|B.Ed (Hons) Elementary Education (4 years)
|B.Ed Elementary Education (2.5 years)
Islamic Economics
BS
|BS Economics
|BS Islamic Banking & Finance
|BS Economics & Finance
|–
Computing
|BS Computer Sciences
|BS Information Technology
|BS Software Engineering
|–
Languages & Literature
|BS English
|BS Urdu
|BS Persian
|–
Arabic
|BS Arabic
|BS Translation & Interpretation
Islamic Studies
- BS Islamic Studies
Shariah & Law
- LLB (Hons) Shariah & Law
Diploma
- Post Magisterial Diploma in Clinical Psychology
Equivalence Certificates
- O-Level/A-Level
- Deeni Asnad
- Foreign certificate holders are required to submit their IBCC equivalence documents.
How to Apply
- You can apply online at the IIUI website.
Other Important Information
- No admission test will be taken, except for the programs offered by the Faculty of Engineering & Technology and the Faculty of Computing
- Overseas candidates can apply at any time of the year and will be considered as per the university’s admission policy.
- Disabled persons are encouraged to apply and will be facilitated as per the IIUI policy.
