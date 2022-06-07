All You Need to Know About International Islamic University Admissions 2022

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has announced its fall 2022 admissions for BS, BSc., B.Ed., MBA, and diplomas in different disciplines.

It tweeted on Saturday that “admissions are open in a number of undergraduate degree programs of 10 faculties of the IIUI”.

Admissions open in a number of undergraduate degree programs of 10 faculties of the IIUI. The advertisement will also be published in leading newspapers on Sunday. For details regarding eligibility, fee & admission process, please visithttps://t.co/4CKLYHJkhL#IIUI #admissions pic.twitter.com/kwqRXfPxci — International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) (@IIUI_OFFICIAL) June 4, 2022

IIUI is ranked 600-800 in the Times Higher Education (THE) World Universities Rankings 2022, 1000+ in THE Impact Rankings 2022, and 194th in the Young University Rankings 2022.

ALSO READ Govt to Announce Final Decision on Restoring Saturday as Holiday for Schools and Offices

Here is a comprehensive look at the programs offered at the university this fall:

Basic Information

Campus H-10, Islamabad, Pakistan University International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Degree BS, B.Ed., B.Sc., and MBA Last date for registration 29 July 2022

Faculties

Management Sciences Engineering & Technology Basic & Applied Sciences Shariah & Law Islamic Studies Computing Social Sciences Islamic Economics Languages & Literature Arabic – –

Programs Offered (Faculty-wise)

Management Sciences

BS

BBA (4 years) BS Accounting & Finance BS Project Management BS Public Administration BBA (2 years) BS Commerce BS Business Analytics –

MBA

MBA (Weekend/Evening) MBA-Executive (Weekend/Evening)

Engineering & Technology

BS

BS Electrical Engineering BS Mechanical Engineering BS Civil Engineering

BSc.

BSc. Electrical Engineering Technology BSc. Mechanical Engineering Technology BSc. Civil Engineering Technology

Basic & Applied Sciences

BS

BS Mathematics BS Biotechnology BS Physics BS Environmental Sciences

Social Sciences

BS

BS Anthropology BS History BS Political Sciences BS Psychology BS Education BS Media Production BS International Relations BS Sociology BS Pak Studies BS Islamic Art & Design BS Media and Communication –

B.Ed

B.Ed (Hons) Elementary Education (4 years) B.Ed Elementary Education (2.5 years)

Islamic Economics

BS

BS Economics BS Islamic Banking & Finance BS Economics & Finance –

Computing

BS Computer Sciences BS Information Technology BS Software Engineering –

ALSO READ PEC Announces Thousands of Posts Under Paid Trainee Engineers Program

Languages & Literature

BS English BS Urdu BS Persian –

Arabic

BS Arabic BS Translation & Interpretation

Islamic Studies

BS Islamic Studies

Shariah & Law

LLB (Hons) Shariah & Law

Diploma

Post Magisterial Diploma in Clinical Psychology

Equivalence Certificates

O-Level/A-Level

Deeni Asnad

Foreign certificate holders are required to submit their IBCC equivalence documents.

How to Apply

You can apply online at the IIUI website.

Other Important Information